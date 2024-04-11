PFS Partners LLC Makes New Investment in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

PFS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 83,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund accounts for 0.3% of PFS Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DSM. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Indie Asset Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 125,040.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 12,504 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:DSM traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $5.60. The company had a trading volume of 79,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,197. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.69 and a 52-week high of $6.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

