PFS Partners LLC Sells 2,856 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

PFS Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,856 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 8.6% of PFS Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. PFS Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $12,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DGRO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,318,000 after acquiring an additional 114,428,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,295,000 after buying an additional 1,232,407 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,626,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,347,000 after buying an additional 511,407 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,024,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,079,000 after acquiring an additional 183,410 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,601,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,444,000 after purchasing an additional 280,775 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,213,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,912. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.24.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

