PFS Partners LLC Takes Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

PFS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE MPC traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $210.74. 726,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,877,024. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $104.32 and a 52-week high of $221.11. The firm has a market cap of $75.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.52.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.58.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

