Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) General Counsel Sells $125,518.38 in Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 5,549 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $125,518.38. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 141,485 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,390.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Phreesia Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $23.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 0.92. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $34.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.07.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 53.33% and a negative net margin of 38.42%. The company had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Phreesia’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Phreesia from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Phreesia from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.62.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PHR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phreesia

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 41.9% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 71,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 20,977 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Phreesia by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,628,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,148,000 after acquiring an additional 194,035 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Phreesia by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 26,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 376.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 69,959 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phreesia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.