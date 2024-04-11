Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:PNE)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Pine Cliff Energy Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock opened at C$1.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$363.43 million, a PE ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 0.52. Pine Cliff Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.94 and a twelve month high of C$1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Philip Blake Hodge purchased 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.02 per share, with a total value of C$25,402.50. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $37,525. 20.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.55 to C$1.40 in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

About Pine Cliff Energy

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, and crude oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta, as well as in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas.

