Piper Sandler Increases ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Price Target to $40.00

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CHX. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Get ChampionX alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ChampionX

ChampionX Price Performance

Shares of CHX stock opened at $38.66 on Monday. ChampionX has a 52-week low of $24.98 and a 52-week high of $39.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.08.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $943.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.33 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ChampionX will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

ChampionX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This is a positive change from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is presently 24.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ChampionX

In other ChampionX news, insider William Jr. O’dell sold 27,178 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $978,408.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChampionX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 39,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChampionX

(Get Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.