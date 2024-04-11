Piper Sandler Increases Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Price Target to $39.00

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Perrigo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Perrigo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Perrigo

Perrigo Stock Performance

Shares of PRGO opened at $31.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -315.40 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.86 and a 200 day moving average of $30.84. Perrigo has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $40.28.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. Perrigo’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.276 dividend. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,100.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Alison Ives bought 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.26 per share, with a total value of $67,877.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,485.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Willis purchased 6,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $155,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,105 shares in the company, valued at $649,466.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alison Ives purchased 2,490 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.26 per share, with a total value of $67,877.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,485.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 17,990 shares of company stock valued at $475,227 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perrigo

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Perrigo during the third quarter valued at $5,447,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Perrigo during the third quarter valued at $2,006,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Perrigo by 94.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 22,354 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Perrigo by 170.5% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 15,774 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Perrigo by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perrigo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.