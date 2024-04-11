Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST)

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 145.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AQST. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Aquestive Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Aquestive Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

NASDAQ AQST opened at $4.07 on Thursday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $6.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.59. The firm has a market cap of $298.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.07 and a beta of 2.87.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 million. Research analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 50,000 shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 984,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,906,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQST. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,889,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after buying an additional 190,401 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 192,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 25,692 shares during the last quarter. 32.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

