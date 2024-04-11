Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decline of 94.4% from the March 15th total of 225,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 577,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BPIRY traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $4.12. 13,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,449. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.59. Piraeus Financial has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $4.65.

Piraeus Financial Company Profile

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Greece and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets, Other, and NPE Management Unit segments. The company offers saving, current, term, blocked, guaranteed, and other deposits; retail lending products, such as mortgages, consumer, personal, and other retail loans, as well as credit cards; and corporate lending for large corporations, small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as for public sectors.

