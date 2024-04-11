Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decline of 94.4% from the March 15th total of 225,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 577,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Piraeus Financial Stock Performance
Shares of BPIRY traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $4.12. 13,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,449. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.59. Piraeus Financial has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $4.65.
Piraeus Financial Company Profile
