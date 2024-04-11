Po Valley Energy Limited (ASX:PVE) Insider Acquires 7,050,000 Shares

Po Valley Energy Limited (ASX:PVE – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Bailey acquired 7,050,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$204,450.00 ($135,397.35).
Kevin Bailey also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 13th, Kevin Bailey purchased 162,274 shares of Po Valley Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$5,841.86 ($3,868.78).
- On Friday, February 9th, Kevin Bailey acquired 1,005,427 shares of Po Valley Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$35,189.95 ($23,304.60).
Po Valley Energy Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
Po Valley Energy Company Profile
Po Valley Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in the Po Valley Region, Italy. The company's project portfolio include the Teodorico project located in the shallow waters of the Adriatic Sea; and Torre del Moro gas/oil condensate and Ravizza/Bagnolo exploration licenses in Piano.
