Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Earns Add Rating from Numis Securities

Polar Capital (LON:POLR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by Numis Securities in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 515 ($6.52) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price points to a potential downside of 5.16% from the company’s previous close.

Polar Capital Stock Performance

Polar Capital stock opened at GBX 543 ($6.87) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 442.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 441.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of £549.52 million, a P/E ratio of 1,557.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.22. Polar Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 385 ($4.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 559 ($7.08).

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Samir Ayub sold 6,786 shares of Polar Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 443 ($5.61), for a total value of £30,061.98 ($38,048.32). Corporate insiders own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Polar Capital Company Profile

