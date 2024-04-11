Polaris (NYSE:PII) Lifted to Buy at Longbow Research

Longbow Research upgraded shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $120.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Polaris from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Polaris from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.73.

Polaris stock opened at $92.28 on Monday. Polaris has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.20 and its 200-day moving average is $92.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.60.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.69). Polaris had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 40.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Polaris will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.34%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PII. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at $108,890,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,534,000 after acquiring an additional 922,101 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 1,473.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 661,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,805,000 after acquiring an additional 619,406 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Polaris by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,665,000 after purchasing an additional 532,947 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at $49,002,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

