Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.58 and last traded at $1.60. 1,740,707 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 3,170,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.15 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polestar Automotive Holding UK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.36.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Trading Down 3.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.05.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 10.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,833,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 273,479 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 18.7% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 62,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,942 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 24.5% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 574,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 112,900 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Featured Stories

