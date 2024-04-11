Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Trading Down 0.6 %

BPOPM opened at $25.30 on Thursday. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a fifty-two week low of $23.92 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.24.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.