Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,850 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Premier worth $5,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Premier by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,609,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,828 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Premier by 12.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,013,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,067 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Premier by 73.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,423,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,558 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Premier during the fourth quarter worth about $24,419,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Premier by 7,070.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 633,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,614,000 after purchasing an additional 624,357 shares during the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PINC shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Premier in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Premier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.15.

PINC opened at $21.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.35 and its 200-day moving average is $21.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Premier, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.89 and a twelve month high of $33.58.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $334.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.55 million. Premier had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 12.71%. On average, analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.43%.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

