Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC Takes $225,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,461 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, January 8th. Melius lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,865.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $49.14. 1,830,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,562,973. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.29 and a 200-day moving average of $50.48. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.63%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

