Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Short Interest Update

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,800 shares, a growth of 358.8% from the March 15th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 261,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

USMC stock opened at $50.37 on Thursday. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $39.32 and a 1-year high of $51.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.50 and its 200-day moving average is $46.94.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1548 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 2,902.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter.

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

