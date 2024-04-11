ProShares Pet Care ETF (BATS:PAWZ) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF (BATS:PAWZ – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.73 and last traded at $49.68. 10,021 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $49.42.

ProShares Pet Care ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.56. The stock has a market cap of $92.80 million, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Pet Care ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Pet Care ETF in the third quarter valued at about $316,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Pet Care ETF in the third quarter valued at about $364,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Pet Care ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Pet Care ETF (PAWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FactSet Pet Care index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global equities related to pet ownership. PAWZ was launched on Nov 5, 2018 and is managed by ProShares.

