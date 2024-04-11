ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) Shares Down 0.9%

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.74 and last traded at $23.74. Approximately 163,586 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 347,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.95.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,105,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,174,000. Finally, Vista Investment Management bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000.

About ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

