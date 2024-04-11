Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Trading Up 1.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) rose 1.5% on Thursday after Susquehanna raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $65.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock. Pure Storage traded as high as $54.30 and last traded at $53.93. Approximately 884,078 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 4,743,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.14.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Pure Storage in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.53.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PSTG

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pure Storage

In other news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 36,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $1,981,593.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,150.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 36,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $1,981,593.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,150.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $2,012,461.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 380,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,389,852.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 317.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.15.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $789.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Pure Storage’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

About Pure Storage

(Get Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.