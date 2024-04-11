Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited Decreased by Atb Cap Markets (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 9th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.01. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $4.39 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.44 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C$0.06. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of C$3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.66 billion.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$120.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$108.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$119.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 0.5 %

CP stock opened at C$120.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$112.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.85. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1 year low of C$94.45 and a 1 year high of C$123.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$117.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$106.93.

Insider Transactions at Canadian Pacific Kansas City

In other news, Senior Officer Nadeem Velani sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.30, for a total transaction of C$123,300.00. In related news, Senior Officer Nadeem Velani sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.30, for a total value of C$123,300.00. Also, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 7,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.91, for a total transaction of C$930,859.57. Insiders sold 37,833 shares of company stock valued at $3,612,023 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 18.05%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.