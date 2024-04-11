Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Lifted by Analyst

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hasbro in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 8th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Hasbro’s current full-year earnings is $3.23 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a positive return on equity of 16.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS.

HAS has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Hasbro from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Hasbro from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Shares of HAS opened at $56.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of -5.30, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.74. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $73.57.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 20.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 51.7% in the first quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 50.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 32,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 10,752 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 14.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -26.12%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

