Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for K92 Mining Inc. Reduced by Raymond James (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for K92 Mining in a research report issued on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

Separately, Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

K92 Mining Price Performance

KNT opened at C$7.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.06. K92 Mining has a 12-month low of C$4.64 and a 12-month high of C$7.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.47 and a beta of 1.02.

K92 Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of 836.8 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.