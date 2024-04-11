Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for SM Energy Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of SM Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the energy company will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.24. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SM Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.99 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.34 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.99 EPS.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. SM Energy had a net margin of 34.45% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $608.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SM Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

SM Energy Price Performance

NYSE:SM opened at $52.41 on Thursday. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $53.26. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.40.

SM Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 10.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in SM Energy by 561.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in SM Energy by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

