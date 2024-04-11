Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Raised by Analyst

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for The GEO Group in a research note issued on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for The GEO Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.92 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for The GEO Group’s FY2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

The GEO Group Price Performance

NYSE GEO opened at $15.59 on Thursday. The GEO Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $16.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The GEO Group

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $608.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.47 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in The GEO Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in The GEO Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in The GEO Group by 203.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in The GEO Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in The GEO Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The GEO Group

In other The GEO Group news, CFO Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

See Also

