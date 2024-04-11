Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Increased by Analyst

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Transocean in a research note issued on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the offshore drilling services provider will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.11). The consensus estimate for Transocean’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Transocean’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RIG. Susquehanna raised shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $9.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Transocean from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Transocean to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

NYSE:RIG opened at $6.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Transocean has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $8.88.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.12. Transocean had a negative net margin of 33.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 446.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,996 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,984 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 38.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 3,800.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,850 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

