Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Ubiquiti Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:UI)

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2024

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UIFree Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ubiquiti in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.46. The consensus estimate for Ubiquiti’s current full-year earnings is $6.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ubiquiti’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.94 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.12 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Ubiquiti from $105.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Monday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UI

Ubiquiti Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of UI opened at $112.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.86 and a 200-day moving average of $122.55. Ubiquiti has a 52 week low of $103.00 and a 52 week high of $269.40.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UIGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $464.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.56 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 392.74% and a net margin of 19.83%.

Ubiquiti Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.96%.

Institutional Trading of Ubiquiti

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank raised its stake in Ubiquiti by 744.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter valued at $1,461,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ubiquiti by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ubiquiti by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ubiquiti

(Get Free Report)

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI)

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.