Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Ubiquiti Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:UI)

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ubiquiti in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.46. The consensus estimate for Ubiquiti’s current full-year earnings is $6.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ubiquiti’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.94 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.12 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Ubiquiti from $105.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Monday.

Shares of UI opened at $112.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.86 and a 200-day moving average of $122.55. Ubiquiti has a 52 week low of $103.00 and a 52 week high of $269.40.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $464.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.56 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 392.74% and a net margin of 19.83%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank raised its stake in Ubiquiti by 744.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter valued at $1,461,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ubiquiti by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ubiquiti by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

