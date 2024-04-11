Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Canadian National Railway Lowered by Analyst (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 8th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.09. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $8.08 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.94 EPS.

CNR has been the topic of several other research reports. Veritas Investment Research lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a C$168.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$183.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$182.29.

CNR stock opened at C$179.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$114.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$143.13 and a one year high of C$181.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$175.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$163.62.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported C$2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.96 by C$0.06. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.43% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of C$4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.38 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 39.58%.

In other news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 488 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$177.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,571.20. In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$177.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,571.20. Also, Senior Officer Derek Michael Taylor sold 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.26, for a total value of C$342,577.38. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

