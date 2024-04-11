Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Issued By Sidoti Csr

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr reduced their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for AZZ in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 8th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Franzreb now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.76. The consensus estimate for AZZ’s current full-year earnings is $4.30 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for AZZ’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. AZZ had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Noble Financial cut shares of AZZ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

AZZ Stock Performance

Shares of AZZ opened at $78.13 on Thursday. AZZ has a 12 month low of $34.59 and a 12 month high of $82.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Institutional Trading of AZZ

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AZZ by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,719,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,276,000 after acquiring an additional 64,091 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AZZ by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,482,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,802,000 after acquiring an additional 14,129 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in AZZ by 7.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,243,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,963,000 after acquiring an additional 85,083 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in AZZ by 4.3% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 927,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,232,000 after acquiring an additional 38,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in AZZ by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,705,000 after acquiring an additional 19,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.55%.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

