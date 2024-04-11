Qtum Price Up 25.5% Over Last Week (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Qtum has a total market cap of $560.58 million and approximately $243.03 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Qtum has traded up 25.5% against the dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.35 or 0.00007545 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,572.82 or 0.05037762 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.49 or 0.00065546 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00009996 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00022204 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00013107 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00015174 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00003674 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

