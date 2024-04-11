QUASA Price Hits $0.0014 on Top Exchanges (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. One QUASA token can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $170,000.99 and $70.76 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QUASA has traded up 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00010484 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00013542 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00017194 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001484 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70,951.50 or 1.00043248 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00011402 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.21 or 0.00125793 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00140217 USD and is up 92.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $54.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

