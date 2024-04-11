Raymond James Increases OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Price Target to C$4.50

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on OGC. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$3.50 price objective on OceanaGold and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform overweight rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.94.

OceanaGold Stock Performance

OGC opened at C$3.18 on Monday. OceanaGold has a one year low of C$2.08 and a one year high of C$3.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.50.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). OceanaGold had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of C$363.94 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that OceanaGold will post 0.2977737 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OceanaGold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. OceanaGold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul Benson purchased 44,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,678.00. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

