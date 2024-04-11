Realty Income Co. (O) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 30th

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) announced a may 24 dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.257 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th.

Realty Income has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 32 years. Realty Income has a dividend payout ratio of 185.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Realty Income to earn $4.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.5%.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $52.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.28. Realty Income has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.92.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on O. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

