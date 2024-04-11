Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Charles Schwab (SCHW)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW) recently:

4/9/2024 – Charles Schwab had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $77.00 to $80.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

4/9/2024 – Charles Schwab had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $71.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2024 – Charles Schwab had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $68.00 to $74.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/22/2024 – Charles Schwab was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2024 – Charles Schwab had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $77.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2024 – Charles Schwab was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/7/2024 – Charles Schwab was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/28/2024 – Charles Schwab was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/21/2024 – Charles Schwab had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $64.00 to $68.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.36. 1,189,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,481,961. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.23. The firm has a market cap of $124.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.65 and a fifty-two week high of $72.97.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $587,610.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 585,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,198,371.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $587,610.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 585,057 shares in the company, valued at $38,198,371.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $4,628,977.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,251,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,704,959.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 216,584 shares of company stock valued at $14,200,769. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

