Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/8/2024 – D-Wave Quantum is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

4/2/2024 – D-Wave Quantum had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $2.00 to $4.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2024 – D-Wave Quantum had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $2.00 to $3.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2024 – D-Wave Quantum had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $1.75 to $2.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

D-Wave Quantum Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE QBTS opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $3.20. The firm has a market cap of $292.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QBTS. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,350,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 270,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 907,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 140,012 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 17.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 507,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 75,426 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 44.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 147,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 37.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 77,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

