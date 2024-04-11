Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCO) Announces $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3672 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.
Regency Centers Stock Performance
NASDAQ REGCO opened at $23.08 on Thursday. Regency Centers has a 52-week low of $21.20 and a 52-week high of $24.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.12.
Regency Centers Company Profile
