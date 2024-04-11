Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Regulus Therapeutics from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 25th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Regulus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of RGLS opened at $2.62 on Monday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.54.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.40). Analysts anticipate that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50,518 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 108.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 23,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

