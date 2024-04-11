Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Remark Stock Performance

Shares of Remark stock opened at $0.19 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.43. Remark has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $1.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Remark

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Remark by 292.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21,960 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Remark during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Cannell & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Remark by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 97,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Remark by 36.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 131,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Remark by 33.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 86,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.

