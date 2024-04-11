Reviewing LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) & PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD)

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) and PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LeMaitre Vascular and PolyPid’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LeMaitre Vascular $193.48 million 7.73 $30.10 million $1.34 50.05 PolyPid N/A N/A -$23.86 million ($19.68) -0.24

LeMaitre Vascular has higher revenue and earnings than PolyPid. PolyPid is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LeMaitre Vascular, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LeMaitre Vascular 0 2 4 0 2.67 PolyPid 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for LeMaitre Vascular and PolyPid, as reported by MarketBeat.

LeMaitre Vascular presently has a consensus target price of $68.20, suggesting a potential upside of 1.68%. Given LeMaitre Vascular’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe LeMaitre Vascular is more favorable than PolyPid.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.6% of LeMaitre Vascular shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.5% of PolyPid shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of LeMaitre Vascular shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.7% of PolyPid shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

LeMaitre Vascular has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PolyPid has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LeMaitre Vascular and PolyPid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LeMaitre Vascular 15.56% 10.57% 9.15% PolyPid N/A -450.37% -101.27%

Summary

LeMaitre Vascular beats PolyPid on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LeMaitre Vascular

(Get Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature. The company also provides artegraft biologic graft, a bovine carotid artery used for dialysis access; XenoSure biologic patches, used for closure of vessels after surgical intervention; VascuCel and CardioCel biologic patches, used in vessel repair, heart repair and reconstruction, and neonatal repairs; cardiovascular patches; carotid shunts that temporarily shunt the blood to the brain during the removal of plaque in a carotid endarterectomy surgery; biosynthetic vascular graft indicated for lower extremity bypass and dialysis access; and vascular grafts used to bypass or replace diseased arteries. In addition, it offers radiopaque tape, a medical-grade tape applied to the skin that enables surgeons and interventionalists to cross-refer between the inside and the outside of a patient's body and allows them to locate tributaries or lesions beneath the skin. Further, the company provides valvulotomes, which cut or disrupt valves in the saphenous vein to function as an artery to carry blood past diseased arteries to the lower leg or the foot; and closure systems to attach vessels to one another with titanium clips instead of sutures. It markets its products through a direct sales force and distributors. The company was formerly known as Vascutech, Inc. and changed its name to LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. in April 2001. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About PolyPid

(Get Free Report)

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which helps in the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs. It is also developing OncoPLEX, for the treatment of intra-tumoral cancer. PolyPid Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

