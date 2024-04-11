RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 2,226 Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FPEI. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 40,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 44,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FPEI opened at $18.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.56. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $16.39 and a 52 week high of $18.28.

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

