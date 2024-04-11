RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 451 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Down 2.5 %

COF stock opened at $139.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.16. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $149.27.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Capital One Financial

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.