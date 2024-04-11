RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 8,350 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 66.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 37,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 57,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $326,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,099,875.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $326,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,099,875.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,986 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,845.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,188,790 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $71.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.86 billion, a PE ratio of -66.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.57. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.22%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Summit Insights upgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.58.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

