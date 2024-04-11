RFG Advisory LLC Buys 293 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Markel Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 662,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $845,879,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 539,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $793,979,000 after acquiring an additional 16,597 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Markel Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Markel Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $228,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Markel Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,438,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,475.00 price target on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,450.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,414.74 per share, for a total transaction of $141,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,718,474.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,414.74 per share, for a total transaction of $141,474.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,718,474.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 72 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,908.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE MKL opened at $1,490.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,480.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,447.05. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,272.43 and a one year high of $1,560.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.70.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $56.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.58 by $32.90. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

