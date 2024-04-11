RFG Advisory LLC Has $968,000 Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the third quarter worth $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $286.00 to $371.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.94.

Eaton Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $314.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $294.91 and its 200-day moving average is $249.99. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $156.80 and a 1 year high of $331.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.07.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total value of $3,796,067.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,244,140.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total value of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,244,140.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,969 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,774 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

