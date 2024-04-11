RFG Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in BCE in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in BCE in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in BCE by 120,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BCE by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:BCE opened at $32.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.56. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.38 and a 52-week high of $48.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

BCE Increases Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. BCE had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 17.13%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.742 dividend. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BCE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (down from $54.00) on shares of BCE in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

BCE Company Profile

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

