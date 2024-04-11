RFG Advisory LLC Lowers Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,904 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $7,274,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 31.2% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 164,751 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $22,810,000 after purchasing an additional 39,194 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Applied Materials by 0.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,161,556 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $299,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Applied Materials by 9.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 830,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $114,919,000 after purchasing an additional 69,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth $433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.13.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $209.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $173.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $214.91.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 18.82%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

