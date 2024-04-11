RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 114 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,959 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 18.8% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter worth $285,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in Intuit by 27.5% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 8,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 12.7% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,400,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,717 shares of company stock worth $3,117,156 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $628.36 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $400.22 and a 1 year high of $671.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $647.00 and a 200 day moving average of $594.59. The stock has a market cap of $175.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $645.00.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

