RFG Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.7% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMP shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $434.57.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total transaction of $3,780,841.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,731,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total value of $3,780,841.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,731,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total value of $721,924.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,161 shares of company stock valued at $35,560,647. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $425.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $413.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $373.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.85 and a fifty-two week high of $440.67. The company has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.36.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.94 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

