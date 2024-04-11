RFG Advisory LLC Sells 2,255 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1,850.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5,975.0% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:OMFL opened at $53.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.50.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.2461 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

