Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Acquired by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,254 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RIO. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 41.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,193,773 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,476,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748,799 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783,488 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth $42,346,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 21.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,609,312 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $178,999,000 after acquiring an additional 461,079 shares in the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on RIO. StockNews.com cut Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of RIO stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.75. The stock had a trading volume of 821,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,042. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $58.27 and a 12-month high of $75.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $2.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77.

About Rio Tinto Group

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.